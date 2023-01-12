Brandon McCallum Lewisville

Lewisville head boys soccer coach Brandon McCallum earned the 300th win of his coaching career on Jan. 5.

Moments after the Lewisville boys soccer team earned a 4-0 shutout victory against Prosper Rock Hill in their Jan. 5 season opener, the scoreboard operator at Max Goldsmith Stadium typed the words “COACHS 300 WIN” to appear on the scoreboard in the south end zone.

Then, Farmers players surrounded head coach Brandon McCallum near that scoreboard to take pictures to celebrate his milestone. One player held up a sign with the words “Coach McCallum 300 Wins” written on it.

