Moments after the Lewisville boys soccer team earned a 4-0 shutout victory against Prosper Rock Hill in their Jan. 5 season opener, the scoreboard operator at Max Goldsmith Stadium typed the words “COACHS 300 WIN” to appear on the scoreboard in the south end zone.
Then, Farmers players surrounded head coach Brandon McCallum near that scoreboard to take pictures to celebrate his milestone. One player held up a sign with the words “Coach McCallum 300 Wins” written on it.
"You don't set out in this profession to guess how many number of wins you're going to get, but it's definitely a good goal,” McCallum said.
The recognition didn’t stop there.
"Everyone wanted to congratulate me the next day for win No. 300, but it's just like I kept telling them, the most important thing now is win No. 301,” McCallum said. “That win is done and dusted now. Then after 301, it's 302."
McCallum was excited but also relieved to get win No. 300 out of the way. He came into this season stuck on 299 wins. McCallum, who is in his 13th season as Lewisville head coach, won his 299th game when the Farmers beat Dallas Jesuit 1-0 in the area round of last season’s Class 6A playoffs.
The win marked just the second time since 1993 that Lewisville advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
Realizing that McCallum was one win away from earning career win 300, his wife, Leslie, and two daughters, Leah and Lindsey, brought signs of the potential accomplishment to Lewisville’s regional quarterfinal game against McKinney Boyd.
Unfortunately for Lewisville, the Farmers’ magical playoff run ended after a 4-0 loss to the Broncos. McCallum’s family brought the same signs to Lewisville’s season opener against Prosper Rock Hill. Thankfully for McCallum, he needed just one game this season to earn a career milestone.
But all along, he kept word of his impending accomplishment on the down-low.
"I didn't really tell too many people,” McCallum said. “It just kind of sits here. We also have a database at our school. At TASCO, you turn in your wins and losses. Some of the players knew, but it's not like I broadcasted it. My wife and my kids came and made signs. It's a good thing that we got it out of the way so they wouldn't have to keep bringing those signs to our games."
Winning is something that McCallum has done plenty of since he first was hired as Lewisville head coach in 2010, but there were some trying times at the beginning. Prior to his arrival, the Farmers hadn’t won a district game in five years. At his previous job at Dripping Springs, the Lady Tigers lost just one district game in five years and were a state semifinalist in 2008.
But, McCallum was ready for the challenge.
"I like to build programs, and it was definitely needing to be built,” he said. “Over the last 13 years, the coaching staff and I have done a really good job of bringing the program back to where we're definitely competitive and have definitely done some good things."
In order to help steer Lewisville in the right direction, McCallum knew that he had to put in the legwork to get the students interested in playing soccer.
"It's just putting structures in place and having a set process,” he said. “At the time, we needed to get some kids who were walking the hallways back to playing soccer and putting in structures at the beginning to make sure that we're defending well. When you're competing in the district that we're in, it's extremely difficult. Over time, I think the kids' buy-in was really good."
The turnaround was rather quick. Lewisville won two district games in McCallum’s first season and followed that up with a 10-win season the following year in 2012.
But getting boys soccer up to the level where it received the same type of recognition as other sports at Lewisville High took time. It wasn’t until the Farmers’ historic run to the 6A regional semifinals in 2017 when people in Lewisville really began to take notice.
McCallum said a big reason why the Farmers advanced that far was because of a talented senior class.
"That senior class when they came in as freshmen, we kept them together on the JV2 team,” he said. “They lost only one game that year, so I knew that they would be a special group. In 2016, we missed the playoffs. It came down to the last game. We needed to win, which we did. We also needed some help, but we didn't. In 2017 when we came back, we knew that we had a really special group.”
Fast-forward to last season, and Lewisville was again in the third round of the playoffs. But that success came after the Farmers experienced adversity during the 2021 season. McCallum felt he had a “really good squad”, but it was the same year that every team in Texas had to play through the COVID-19 pandemic. During the final two weeks of the season, Lewisville alum and starting center back Jai Johnson, who is now playing men’s soccer for Dallas Baptist, was forced to miss time because of a positive COVID test. McCallum was forced to move up five sophomores in addition to at least one freshman to varsity that same year because of various reasons.
However, McCallum viewed that adversity as a blessing in disguise.
“I think the experience that all of the younger guys got along with the seniors really helped,” he said. “We had good team chemistry last year. We defended well. They gelled well.”
This season, Lewisville is picking up where it left off at the end of last season. The Farmers won three games in last week’s North Texas Elite Showcase. Senior DJ Koulai finished the weekend with four goals and one assist. Senior goalkeeper Edwin Beltran posted two shutouts and allowed one goal.
"Our first goal is to make the playoffs,” McCallum said. “In our district, that has to be the goal. Whether you finish first, second, third or fourth, that is the goal.”
