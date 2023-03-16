The Lewisville 2025 Annual Report was delivered to residents in early March and covered information and updates on the seven big moves, three strategic movies, 2022 accomplishments, and next steps for the city.
There are a dozen new projects that are being started or completed in 2023 in Lewisville. Here are some of the development, renovations, and improvements to look forward to in the city in the next few years.
Facilities and Fleet Maintenance Building
In early March of this year, a new facility spanning 37,000 square feet was opened to alleviate the overcrowding of staff and maintenance at the Steven L. Bacchus Public Services Center. This facility boasts 14 bays for vehicle maintenance, including five bays specifically designed for heavy equipment, as well as individual workstations for mechanics. In addition to this, the facility also includes a vehicle fueling station, staff offices, a break room, and meeting spaces. With this larger facility, there will be a decrease in the amount of outsourced repair work needed. The construction of this facility began in late 2021 and was completed at a cost of $22 million.
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center
The current police department building and Fire Station #1, including the Lewisville Fire Department Administration, will be replaced by a new, state-of-the-art facility covering 116,000 square feet. The new facility will also house a hardened emergency operations center, and approximately 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces, and storage. The cost of construction is expected to exceed $100 million. In November 2021, Lewisville voters approved a bond package of $95 million for the facility's construction. The remainder of the funding will come from bond proceeds previously approved by voters in 2015, which are solely intended for public safety purposes. In September 2022, the city council unanimously passed a resolution to name the new facility after former Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle and former Lewisville Police Chief Steve McFadden, in recognition of their many years of public service. Preliminary construction began in late 2022, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in January 2023, with construction anticipated to be completed by late 2024.
Serve Lewisville Facility
The goal of Serve Lewisville is to simplify access to health and human services for residents by uniting various nonprofit organizations in one location. In July 2022, the city council approved a $2.5 million forgivable loan to aid in the establishment of Serve Lewisville. The old DATCU building on Edmonds Lane was acquired by Serve Lewisville, as it qualifies for New Market Tax Credits, is conveniently located near several neighborhoods, churches, and schools, and provides easy access. The 24,000-square-foot building underwent interior demolition at the end of 2022, and reconstruction began in early 2023. Serve Lewisville has been scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.
Hedrick House
The Hedrick House was originally constructed in 1962 as a single-family home owned by the Hedricks. In 1987, it was designated to the city and converted into a rental facility. While renovations over the years addressed functional requirements, they also removed much of the original flair from the 1962 Mid-Century Modern design by renowned Texas architect O’Neil Ford. In 2018, the Parks and Recreation Open Spaces Master Plan included a renovation action item for the Hedrick House. City council approved a renovation plan in the summer of 2020, which required $2.6 million to protect the original house design's legacy, upgrade the mechanical and electrical equipment, address deferred maintenance issues, transform the existing kitchen into a catering kitchen, provide equipment storage, update the bride’s room, create an outdoor space, improve the parking lot layout, and update the landscaping. The renovations commenced at the end of 2022, and the facility is expected to open by late 2023.
Old Town Aquatic Park
The conversion of Old Town Aquatic Park at Wayne Frady Park from a swimming pool to a splash park was initiated by the Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department in July 2021. To create the new park, the city collaborated with Kimley-Horn on a $1.2 million plan that utilized the general layout and infrastructure of the existing facility. Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Waterparks began construction in the Fall of 2022. The new design comprises five nature-based above-ground features, four splash zones, and numerous shade structures, including a splash zone intentionally located beneath one of the shade structures. Construction is set to finish in Spring 2023. The new splash park will be accessible for free and will offer extended operating hours and a longer season than its predecessor.
Glory Park/Parque La Gloria
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department awarded the city a $750,000 grant in 2022 to help fund the construction of Glory Park/Parque la Gloria, located at Southwest Parkway and Kia Drive. The park's design is being developed through collaboration between the city, Kimley-Horn, and local residents. The plans call for two playground structures, a fitness station, several shade structures, a mix of soft and hard trails, pedestrian lighting, interpretive signs, and more than 80 plants and grasses in the common areas. Free public WiFi will also be available in the park. Construction on the project, which is estimated to cost over $3 million, is slated to begin in spring 2023 and conclude in late 2023 or early 2024. This park aligns with the city's support of the 10-Minute Walk to a Park Initiative.
To see a full list of projects expected to start in 2023 and be completed within the next few years, visit www.cityoflewisville.com.
