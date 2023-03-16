The Lewisville 2025 Annual Report was delivered to residents in early March and covered information and updates on the seven big moves, three strategic movies, 2022 accomplishments, and next steps for the city.

There are a dozen new projects that are being started or completed in 2023 in Lewisville. Here are some of the development, renovations, and improvements to look forward to in the city in the next few years.

Lewisville Annual Report 1.png

A rendering of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which is expected to be completed in late 2024.
Lewisville Annual Report 2.png

A rendering of the Old Town Aquatic Park, which is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
Lewisville Annual Report 3.png

A rendering of Gloria Park/Parque La Gloria, which is expected to be completed in late 2023 or early 2024.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

