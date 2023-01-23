Last year, Star Local Media had a one-on-one with Kristen Howell, CEO at Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas to learn more about the organization, but now we wanted to learn more about the CEO herself. Howell has been a part of the organization for five years and spends her time helping victims as a social worker. When she’s not working, Howell can be found reading books with friends or on the golf course. Keep reading to learn more about the Children’s Advocacy Center’s CEO.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
“I've been the CEO of this organization for five years. I'm celebrating my five-year anniversary on the anniversary of our 25th year as an organization and so it is a delight for me to take the mantle of this most important work. I'm just everyday so moved by the mission of this work, and the response is truly second to none. In general, I'm a social worker by training, and have been in victim services for 25 years and I’m a mom and I’m just honestly a regular person who once I started hearing the stories of victims, that you sort of hear one story and you think, ‘Gosh, that's terrible,’ and you hear another story, and you think ‘that's terrible’ and then you hear it over and over, and you realize that there's a problem and there's something that needs to be corrected, and I think I have the ability to help make a difference in that. So that's a little bit about me.”
What do you do in your role as CEO of the center?
“I do a couple of things. One is, I oversee the child abuse response in our community. So I lead the team, I have a 70-person staff and then there's about 300 professionals who are dedicated to this criminal justice, child abuse response in our community and so I kind of helped organize that effort. One of the main things that I can do is ensure that that effort has the resources it needs to exist and so I do a lot of fundraising so that that can happen so that we can meet the needs effectively of victims of child abuse.”
What is one of your favorite things about your job?
“I mean, my favorite thing is I see people — and this is a little bit — this isn't my favorite thing because of the context we're in, but it's even more magnified because of it. The current context of the world is people talk about being divided. People talk about people not being able to come together and having really different points of view and kind of, I like to say yelling at each other at the microphone of social media, you know, like, ‘I got to step up to the mic and tell everybody my opinions, important and your opinions, not your bad because you have your opinion,’ and that's the way the external world is, but what I see in here is that we have this wide range of people who come in, and they actually have a lot in common, they care about kids and they don't do holidays the same way or their family structure the same way. They don't believe all the same things, but they believe in the main thing and that's that good overcomes evil and that we can be good together, we can do the right thing we can make right where somebody else created wrong. And so I love that part of my job. I actually hear the worst stories that exist in humanity, but I see the best things that exist in humanity and so it's, it's rewarding beyond measure, I just, it's the honor of my life to be able to walk beside victims, and to see other people care about them.”
Was there anyone who inspired you to go into social work or was it more of a passion?
“I was a camp counselor and answered hotlines at a rape crisis center in college. So it's definitely talking to people and hearing that reflectiveness. Life isn't perfect. ‘I can use a friend,’ that has always been, that's sort of what motivated me to go into it as I found myself in positions of trying to be that friend for people and realize that was a whole job and it was a cool job. So it's a really special thing to be able to be a part of it. I get to also make things happen. So I don't have to just accompany people, I also believe in kind of moving some mountains and saying, ‘You know what, let's don't tolerate that. Let's actually do something about it. Let's fix that. Let's overcome that. Let's remove that barrier.’ So there's a part of me that is bossy and you know, ‘I'll call up the head of the whatever,’ and that person often really also wants to help too. So it's a fun way to get to move mountains for somebody else.”
What do you like to do in your free time?
“Well, the truth is, this issue is very obsessing, so I get obsessed with it and it is thrilling and exciting, but it also isn't a balanced life and so you do have to be super intentional about not just focusing on this. This thing that happens in our community too often, one in 10 kids will be hurt, will be sexually assaulted before their 18th birthday. I have a group of girls at my house every weekend because I have teenage daughters and if I look around, the stats are just overwhelming to me and so if I can get in that place in my head of like, ‘oh my gosh, too many girls this is happening to, too many boys this is happening too,’ and so I have to be intentional about some other things, healthy things. Some of those healthy things for me are reading books, especially with friends. I've been in a book club for 25 years. I'm a golfer, and I have a girls group that I golf with and I get to be in beautiful places and outside and Mother Nature. And that's very, very soul-fixing to me to be just out outside and in beautiful spaces with friends. So that's the main places you'll find me.”
