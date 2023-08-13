Activist and journalist Amy Martin compares nature to live entertainment.
“Every day you go out, it’s different… the weather, the environment, the plants,” Martin said as she was promoting her latest book “Wild DFW: Explore the Amazing Nature in and Around Dallas-Fort Worth.”
Among conservationists, trail enthusiasts, and animal lovers, Martin spoke about the key themes of her book, read excerpts, and answered questions from the audience at an Aug. 5 event at the Thrive Recreation Center.
“Wild DFW” aims to “discover all the unexpected nature Dallas-Fort Worth has to offer,” but more importantly, move North Texas beyond the bustling metroplex facade ascribed by most and present a different take on what many residents consider “developed” land.
“Our nature is not ‘over there’ in the remote wilderness,” Martin writes. “It's here, hidden along rivers and creeks, tucked away on the fringes of reservoirs, on rocky hilltops or floodplains — wherever development was unfeasible. But also, in your yard — if you invite it.”
The cover is a juxtaposition of native plants and animals painted in vibrant colors in sharp contrast to the emboldened white title. Meanwhile, the bottom corners are various nods to the Lone Star state. A cow and armadillo resting in the underbrush stare opposite each other. In the background, sits a blue and green Reunion tower. The pages are filled with photos of various wildlife, landscapes, naturalists, and park rangers, as well as educational diagrams. Everything can be found in Texas.
One of Martin’s favorite chapters is “Shores of an Ancient Ocean” which explores the unique geologic record of North Texas during the Cretaceous period, roughly 145 to 66 million years ago.
”It’s a fantastic geology we’re on top of,” Martin said while describing how Dallas used to be in the middle of a prehistoric ocean called the West Interior Seaway, which split the North American continent in half.
Soil determines everything, she said.
“The plant community that the soil creates, permits the wildlife that we live on,” she said.
Underneath the counties of Collin, Tarrant, Dallas, and Denton are three main ecoregions, Martin says, with specific soil compositions: Blackland Prairie, Eastern Cross Timbers, and Fort Worth Prairie.
“This isn’t true of most areas,” Martin said. “They don’t have this plethora of soil types, and we’re really fortunate that way.”
Natural history, ecology, and weather are key subjects of the book. Even NBC 5 meteorologist David Finfrock makes an appearance discussing how the abundance of concrete and pavement “soaks” the sun’s energy, resulting in higher amounts of heat releasing at night.
Additionally, the book doubles as a field guide for over a 100 species of mammals, reptiles, birds, insects, and plants, but Martin wants it to be more than a coffee table accessory and function as a vessel for people to attach themselves to nature, and ultimately their community.
“So many people move to Dallas and North Texas — thousands every day — and when they get to know their terrain, they would feel like they’re doing more than just parking here for a while,“ Martin said. “They might feel like this is home.”
As a testament to that goal, Martin said she heard from parents of homeschoolers and Boy Scouts who believe her work was invaluable to their child’s education about the environment. She thinks colleges should follow suit.
“All UNT ecology students should be told to read this book,” Martin said.
The Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) is featured heavily in the book.
“It’s an aspiring place because it’s one of those preserves that’s really well loved,” Martin said. “If I lived closer, I’d be there every freaking day.”
Besides hosting the event, the nature preserve is mentioned at least 13 times in the index.
The last section of “Wild DFW” is titled “Adventures,” which gives in-depth detail on 25 trails, nature parks, and reservoirs that are a must for anyone who enjoys the outdoors. An entire chapter (8 pages) is devoted to LLELA and the Elm Fork Trinity River, where Martin walked the trails with Texas Master Naturalist Scott Kiester, who was present at the signing.
Beyond Wild DFW representing a culmination of Martin's 35-year journalism career, she believes the book can educate cities about how to bring in more visitors.
While discussing Lewisville, Martin said the city was “already ahead of the game,” but didn’t realize how central they could be to Denton County nature tourism.
“Imagine you're a family from the midwest and you’ve been cooped up all winter, with snow and ice, and you don’t get out much,” Martin said. “Come to Lewisville, rent a boat, a car… you can have at least a week of entertainment going to places that are only 30 minutes away.”
