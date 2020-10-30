The Lewisville Fire Department continues to seek answers as to who is behind a series of arson incidents at an apartment complex.
Around 12:19 a.m. firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the Windsor Court Apartments, located in the 200 block of E. Southwest Parkway. Upon arrival they discovered one car had been set on fire, and two others were damaged by heat and flames. There were no injuries.
This is the 11th similar incident at the complex since July of 2019. Officials said 22 vehicles have had some sort of damage in these incidents. Before last week’s fire the most recent incident was Sept. 15.
After that incident the apartment complex told The Lewisville Leader that security cameras had been added to the property and security patrol had increased.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department’s tip line at 972-219-8447. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
