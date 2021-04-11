LISD Admin Buiding
Courtesy of LISD

There are two races in Lewisville ISD on May 1. In Place 1 Buddy Bonner will face Paige Dixon. In Place 2 incumbent Allison Lassahn will face Sheila Taylor. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on their picture to view their Q&A.

