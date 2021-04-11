Lewisville City Hall

There will be a contested race for Lewisville mayor and Lewisville City Council, Place 3 in the May 1 election. Councilman TJ Gilmore will face Tiffanie Fowler, Delia Parker-Mims and Timothy Freibel, Jr. in the race for mayor. In Place 3, Ronni Cade will face Penny Mallet. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on the candidate's picture to see their Q&A. Freibel did not respond by Star Local Media's deadline. 

