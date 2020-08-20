What a first day of school! I told you we expected some bumps in the road, but I certainly did not anticipate the number of technology issues we encountered today. I want to offer a sincere and humble apology to those who experienced connectivity issues on and off throughout the day.
This is not what we wanted, not what we planned for, not what we expected. Several of our systems performed in a less than acceptable way. We are working diligently and making adjustments - being flexible and nimble – to try to address the problems. We will continue working until we find a solution.
While the excitement of the first day of school may have been diminished for some families because of the issues with technology, we also know our students and staff reconnected, something we’ve been looking forward to since May. Thank you to our students, families, and staff for making the best of today.
Technology notes
While we continue looking for a solution to the technology issues, we ask that you please have students keep their cameras and video turned off unless a teacher asks them to turn it on.
We are responding to a tremendous amount of questions regarding passwords and login information. If you are still experiencing trouble logging in, please visit the LISD website for additional resources before reaching out to the district for help. As many of you have experienced, our call center is experiencing high call volume. We ask that you first use the information we’ve put together to try and solve any password or login issues before calling in.
Despite today not going as planned, I can’t tell you how glad we are that the 2020-21 school year has begun. We appreciate your continued support.
