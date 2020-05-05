It’s been a month and a half since Bendt Distilling Co. in Lewisville shifted its focus from making whiskey to producing hand sanitizer.
Now, as the company prepares to resume brewing whiskey once again, it has an idea of how many people it helped.
Natasha DeHart, founder of Bendt Distilling Co., said since March 13 her company has donated approximately 70,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to those who have needed it most.
Bendt Distilling Co. stopped making its flagship product, Bendt No. 5 American Blended Whiskey, to focus solely on hand sanitizer once the product became hard to come by.
The staff has made the sanitizer using Formulation 1 guidelines from the World Health Organization – ethanol 96%, hydrogen peroxide 3%, glycerol 98% and sterile distilled or boiled cold water.
“We noticed a shortage in the market for this stuff,” DeHart said. “At first we had sanitizers in our tasting hall for our employees. During tours there are a lot of shaking hands with people, so we wanted some for our staff. But then we were no longer able to find any.”
DeHart said customers faced the same challenges and began asking staff for the sanitizer. The company obliged, making bottles for customers who asked for it.
“Overnight it just exploded,” DeHart said. “We were drawing crowds. People were in the whiskey garden getting in line for it.”
DeHart said the focus then shifted to making the sanitizer and donating the bottles to first responders, hospitals, Meals on Wheels volunteers, nursing homes and others in the community who need it.
The bulk of the 70,000 bottles has gone to Dallas County and Denton County, even though some of it has gone as far away as Saginaw.
“Any police or fire department that has reached out, we’ve gotten it to them,” DeHart said.
She said Mary Kay, located in Lewisville, was inspired by her company’s idea and has provided a similar service.
As far as the whiskey, DeHart said the company expects to begin brewing it again this week.
“We’re very excited to get back into that,” DeHart said. “Our staff got into this business because that’s what they love.”
