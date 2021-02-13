Lewisville alley enforcement

The Lewisville Police Department is beginning a neighborhood alley speed enforcement program.

 Courtesy of the city of Lewisville

The Lewisville Police Department has started a new neighborhood alley speed enforcement program in response to growing resident concerns.

Under the Mass Alleyway Speed Enforcement program, officers are sent to random neighborhoods once a month to patrol. Their priority is to monitor drivers in alleyways, but they’ll also be keeping tabs on traffic on the main streets. This is done as part of normal traffic unit functions.

By city ordinance, the maximum speed limit in any alley within the limits of the city is 10 mph.

LPD conducted its first mass alleyway speed enforcement patrol earlier this month. On that day, 12 drivers received citations for speeding and 11 others received warnings. The amount of the fine for speeding in an alley is based on how much over the limit the driver is going.

