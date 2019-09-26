T-Ronn Hicks has been helping the community rid itself of bullying for seven years.
The Lewisville resident said that calls for some celebration.
On Oct. 5, Hicks' organization called Stop Bullying Our Purpose will host an anti-bullying rally from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Huffines Middle School.
Hicks said the event will include guest speakers, possibly including NFL players, in a “seven-minute blitz” followed by a Q&A.
“Most of the guys are going to speak on giving encouragement, walking away from bullying and defending victims,” Hicks said.
Hicks said a big piece of the discussion will be the importance of befriending a bullying victim.
“Stand with the victim and show them that you're their friend,” Hicks said. “Sometimes people won't stay friends (with a bullying victim) or will turn on you.”
The event will also include snacks, a mobile video game unit, a bounce house and a three-point basketball contest.
Hicks, a former professional wrestler under the name Simply Badd, has made it his mission to help children who have been bullied. He has traveled all over the country setting up rallies and talking with students.
He also participated in a film about bullying called “Pirate School” in 2015, and part of the movie was shot in Lewisville.
Hicks said the movement has gained steam over the last several years.
“We've seen people open up and talk about how bullying is a problem at the local, state and national level,” Hicks said.
Hicks said last year alone he spoke to 750,000 children through his organization. He expects that number to reach 1 million this year.
“We're talking about the seriousness of this and how to step up and be the change,” Hicks said. “Bullying is a mindset. When you give people control of your mind, they win. We see this worldwide, and we can't give up control of the mind.”
The cities of Lewisville and Highland Village have proclaimed the week of Oct. 1-8 as Say No to Bullying Week. Denton County and the state of Texas have proclaimed October as Stop Bullying Month.
Students and community members came up with a variety of initiatives for students to do during that week. Among those are Thoughtful Tuesday (Oct. 1) where students are encouraged to pass positive notes to each other, Motivation Monday (Oct. 7) where students are urged to motivate a stranger and Terrific Tuesday (Oct. 8) where students are encouraged to buy lunch for someone they don’t know.
