Lewisville fire at Rose Hill Apartments

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Sunday morning that officials believe was started by a lightning strike. 

 Courtesy of the Lewisville Fire Department

Fire officials believe lightning is the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment complex Sunday morning in Lewisville and displaced dozens of residents.

The Lewisville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 5:45 a.m. at Rose Hill Apartments in the 800 block of Leora Lane, located north of SH 121 and just east of the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA).

Upon arrival firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a three-story apartment building. Officials said because of the amount of fire and structural damage, firefighters had to take a defensive attack on the three-alarm fire. Meanwhile firefighters and police officers evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but all of the residents of that building, which included 86 units, were displaced.

Fire officials said the apartment management arranged for places to stay for the displaced families, and Red Cross offered resources to those who needed it.

Departments from The Colony, Coppell, Highland Village, Flower Mound and Lake Cities helped in battling the fire.

