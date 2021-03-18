Lakeside Arts Foundation invites Lewisville ISD High School juniors and seniors, intending to major in any arts-related field, to participate in the scholarship art contest at Chalk This Way to earn one of three possible scholarships.
Contestants will be given a 6 x 6 foot area of concrete and professional quality chalk, to create a work of art, in six hours.
The first-place scholarship is for $1,200, second place is for $700 and third place is for $500.
Chalk This Way, at ColorPalooza, takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 17 outside Lewisville City Hall. In addition to the scholarship contest, this day-long event features a professional chalk artist exhibit, amateur chalk art gallery, a children’s gallery, interactive art activities for children, art and food vendors, Eco-Alley, art demonstrations by professional artists, and live performances by cultural groups and musicians.
There is no entry fee for the scholarship contest, but student artists are asked to submit the application and a full-color, sketched rendering of their planned work by April 2.
Scholarship winners will be announced online on the Sunday following the festival April 18. Details, rules, and entry forms are available on the website at chalkthisway.org.
For more information, contact Lakeside Arts Foundation at (214) 334-4584 or email director@lakesidearts.org.
For more information about the overall ColorPalooza festival, see lewisvillecolorpalooza.com.
