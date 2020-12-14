Lewisville Fire Department
Discarded fireplace ashes are believed to be the cause of a fire that occurred Sunday night at a townhome in Lewisville.

According to the Lewisville Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the 800 block of Summercreek Drive.

Upon arrival crews found heavy fire in the townhome’s kitchen and laundry room, and it had extended into the attic. A second alarm was called because the fire had extended through the roof. Seven units from LFD were on scene.

Officials said there were no injuries in the fire and that the fire was contained to that townhome.

“The family had recently cleaned out their fireplace ashes and discarded them into a laundry room's wastebasket,” a department spokesman said.

The fire has been ruled accidental. Departments from Flower Mound and Coppell assisted in battling the fire. 

