The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a fatality crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of N. Interstate 35E southbound near the Justin Road/FM 407 intersection.
Reports state that at least one person was killed in the crash that involved multiple vehicles.
The crash shut down southbound I-35E into Sunday morning while police investigated.
Earlier in the morning emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of SH 121 and SH 121 Business involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan.
Fire officials said there were no serious injuries, but that area of the highway was shut down since the 18-wheeler was stuck in a concrete median.
