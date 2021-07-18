police lights

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a fatality crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of N. Interstate 35E southbound near the Justin Road/FM 407 intersection.

Reports state that at least one person was killed in the crash that involved multiple vehicles.

The crash shut down southbound I-35E into Sunday morning while police investigated.

Earlier in the morning emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of SH 121 and SH 121 Business involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan. 

Fire officials said there were no serious injuries, but that area of the highway was shut down since the 18-wheeler was stuck in a concrete median. 

