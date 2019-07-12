Beloved teacher passes away

In the senior classrooms of government and economics classes at Lewisville High School, Patta Jossart was a staple. A rare combination of inspiration, passion, warmth and a reservoir of knowledge, Jossart was a beacon of hope for anybody that stepped into the four walls of her classroom. The social studies teacher of 34 years passed away last week, laying heavy in the hearts of every student and staff member she touched along the way.
Jossart began her career as a bright eyed teacher in 1977. Her charisma quickly earned her a reputation as one of Lewisville’s best teachers, harnessing the respect of not just her peers but also her students. Whether it was being just a homeroom teacher or a professor of government, Jossart seemingly created an instant rapport with everyone she meant. Her greatest skill perhaps wasn’t the knowledge she effortlessly deposited on the structure of government, but her ability to put people at ease within minutes of meeting them.
“We will always remember Mrs. Jossart for her love of Lewisville High School, our students, and the many Social Studies classes she taught. RIP Patta Jossart. The legacy you left will last forever,” Lewisville ISD said in a statement.
Words do not to justice to the deep reservoir of stories that people have about her. Stories that they can’t help but smile when they are told. One man, who chose to leave his name anonymous due to the sensitivity of the story, talked about how Jossart reached out to him when he was going through a hard time as just a homeroom student.
“She knew, she just knew I needed it. I did not know her for very long but she stays with me. She always had her door open to talk to you and her words of encouragement were always there for me,” the man said.
Jossart ended her career in 2012, leaving an impeccable record of service to the community. Teachers talk of how she was an “inspiration” to them and how she helped guide anybody through their first years of teaching in the district. Her legacy, in that way, still lingers in the same halls she used to call home. The teachers that now occupy her social studies wing attempt to live up to her calling and her nature.
People responded the the district’s press release by inundating the internet with their stories of her. People said she was “one of a kind”, “special” and “passionate”.
“All friends and former students are invited to her Memorial. It will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:30-6:30 in a come and go format at the Lewisville Municipal Building's Community Room, 1197 W. Main St.,” the district released.
