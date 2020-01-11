Blood donations
File photo

The American Red Cross reports it has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give. In fact, AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. 

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who give blood between Jan. 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available at redcrossblood.org/superbowl.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Collin County

Allen

Jan. 18: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1404 East Main St.

Jan. 20: 1-7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway N.

Jan. 22: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., PFS, 505 Millennium Drive

McKinney

Jan. 12: 11:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Stepping Stones Church, 6828 CR-202

Jan. 28: noon-6 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites McKinney-Fairview, 3220 Craig Drive

Plano

Jan. 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Abbott, 6901 Preston Road

Jan. 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Transwestern, 2301 West Plano Parkway

Jan. 28: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, 4700 Alliance Blvd.

Prosper

Jan. 11: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Prosper, 970 North Coit Road

Dallas County

Coppell

Jan. 13: noon-4 p.m., New Tech High School at Coppell, 113 Samuel Blvd.

Jan. 17: 7 a.m.-noon, Victory Place at Coppell, 550 N Denton Tap Road

Jan. 24: noon-6 p.m., Coppell ER, 720 N. Denton Tap Road

Mesquite

Jan. 25: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parkside Baptist Church, 1729 Gross Road

Rowlett

Jan. 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chick-fil-A in Rowlett, 2617 Lakeview Parkway

Denton County

Carrollton

Jan. 28: noon-6 p.m., Carrollton City Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane

Flower Mound

Jan. 13: 1-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Road

Little Elm

Jan. 25: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowe's Store 2567, 2773 East Eldorado Parkway

Jan. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Retractable Tech, 511 Lobo Lane

The Colony

Jan. 14: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., City of The Colony Blood Drive, 6804 Main St.

To find out how to donate blood and get started on a donor questionnaire, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.

