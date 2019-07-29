Lewisville Lake 4.JPG

The body of a man who had been missing since Saturday evening was recovered Sunday afternoon at Lewisville Lake.

The 32-year-old, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office as Clinton Andrew Tebbs of Burleson, reportedly went under water from a party boat near Pier 121 Marina around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lewisville search crews discovered the body around 2 p.m.

Capt. Cliff Swofford, game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

