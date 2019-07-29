The body of a man who had been missing since Saturday evening was recovered Sunday afternoon at Lewisville Lake.
The 32-year-old, whose name has not been identified, reportedly went under water from a party boat near Pier 121 Marina around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisville search crews discovered the body around 2 p.m.
Capt. Cliff Swofford, game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said the man was not wearing a life jacket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.