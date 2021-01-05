With a New Year comes new DCTA service changes. Effective Jan. 11, 2021, DCTA will implement minor changes to bus services to optimize route times and enhance on-time performance, according to a press release.
The changes will optimize route times and enhance on-time performance and will affect all Denton and Lewisville Connect routes and all University of North Texas (UNT) Campus Shuttle routes. In addition, we will update the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) and UNT stop names and locations.
Denton and Lewisville Connect Bus Service updates
To optimize run times and on-time performance, DCTA is updating all Denton and Lewisville Connect Routes. The changes include minor time changes for Denton Connect Routes 1,2,3,4,6 and 7 and Lewisville Connect Routes 21 and 22. Additional runs will be added to Route 6 added to assist passengers wishing to travel from Discovery Park back to the DDTC.
In addition, stops at the DDTC have been slightly modified. The routes stopping at each of these stops are subject to change each schedule change, but the locations will remain the same. Read more at DCTA.net/schedulechanges.
University of North Texas campus shuttle service
The UNT Campus Shuttle schedules will be updated to optimize run times and on-time performance.
In addition, stops at the UNT Union and UNT Fouts Field have been slightly modified. The routes stopping at each of these stops are subject to change each schedule change, but the locations will remain the same. Read more at DCTA.net/schedulechanges.
“We are taking the necessary precautions to make sure agency vehicles are safe and clean for passengers so that when they are ready, they can hop back on board and ride safely,” DCTA stated in a release. “We encourage riders to sign up for Rider Alerts and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to receive real-time information regarding facility closures and service changes.”
