Ballot Box
File Photo

There will be no election in Lewisville this May after two candidates withdrew last week.

For the Lewisville City Council election, Austin Ortega withdrew his name from Place 3. He was set to face incumbent TJ Gilmore.

Gilmore will begin another term on Place 3, where he has served since 2010.

In Lewisville ISD, Denise Wooten withdrew last week from Place 6. She was set to face incumbent Kristi Hassett.

Hassett will now serve her third term.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments