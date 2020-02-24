There will be no election in Lewisville this May after two candidates withdrew last week.
For the Lewisville City Council election, Austin Ortega withdrew his name from Place 3. He was set to face incumbent TJ Gilmore.
Gilmore will begin another term on Place 3, where he has served since 2010.
In Lewisville ISD, Denise Wooten withdrew last week from Place 6. She was set to face incumbent Kristi Hassett.
Hassett will now serve her third term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.