Drug takeback

Residents are encouraged to dispose of their unused and unwanted substances at the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

 Courtesy of the Drug Enforcement Administration

The city of Carrollton will partner with Lewisville ISD for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23.Drop-off locations will be available at the Carrollton Police Station and Hebron Valley Elementary School.

The public will be able to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. No questions or requests for identification will be made.

Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances will be collected. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will also be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers.

Items that will not be accepted include sharps, inhaler medications as well as bulk quantity medications from pharmacies, veterinarians, or other medical organizations.

Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. Since October 2017, more than 7,362 pounds have been collected through this event at Carrollton’s two drop-off locations.

If residents require additional means of drug disposal, there are several options available year-round including the drop box in the Carrollton Police Department jail lobby. Acceptable items include prescription medications, pills, patches, ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medication samples, and pet medications. No needles or sharps are accepted at the PD jail drop box.

Republic Services, Carrollton’s residential solid waste provider, offers a curbside Household Hazardous Waste program which includes the careful collection and handling of medical sharps. Medical sharps must be in a sharps’ container or a plastic container with a screw-on lid. Residents will be mailed a collection bag in which to place the container in preparation for the collection appointment.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments