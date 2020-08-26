Alejandro Pascual Suy Ajqui

Alejandro Pascual Suy Ajqui 

 Facebook photo

A 21-year-old man drowned Tuesday night in Lewisville Lake.

Capt. Cliff Swofford, game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said three friends were swimming near the lake near Lake Park in Lewisville when one of them went under water and didn’t resurface.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Alejandro Pascual Suy Ajqui of Carrollton.

Swofford said the body was discovered by the Lewisville Fire Department about an hour after the call was made.

“They started CPR, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Swofford said.

Swofford said the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

