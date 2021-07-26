The elected boards of directors for Castle Hills districts 1B and 1D voted last week to approve proposed amendments to the Castle Hills development agreement that sets an annexation date of Nov. 15.
The board of District 1-F voted to approve the amendment on Wednesday.
The 1-B and 1-F boards voted to approve the amendment as presented, while the 1-D board voted to approve the amendment contingent on city ownership of existing parks and green spaces after annexation. The votes are seen as major steps toward planned annexation of Castle Hills into Lewisville later this year.
Five other boards – 1-A, 1-C, 1-E, 1-G, and 1-H – voted last week to table the proposed amendment while negotiations continue related to management of Castle Hills parks.
Castle Hills is a master-planned community created by Bright Development and located within Lewisville’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. The development agreement signed in 1996 by Lewisville and Bright Development declared the mutual goal of eventual annexation into the city.
Castle Hills is managed by the Denton County Fresh Water Supply District 1-A and is further divided into seven districts that each have an elected board of directors to set policies and approve budgets and tax rates.
All eight districts would have to approve the proposed SPA amendment for annexation to take place on Nov. 15 under the development agreement. Each of the eight boards held public hearings in May and June to receive comments on the proposed SPA amendment, but all eight tabled a June vote on the amendment while the city and Bright Development work out details related to park management after annexation.
