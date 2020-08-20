August is bringing service and schedule changes to the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA).
Effective Aug. 24 DCTA will implement service and schedule updates that will affect Denton and Lewisville Connect Bus service, University of North Texas (UNT) Campus Shuttles and the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) Evening On-Demand Zone. The DCTA Board of Directors will review plans to increase the A-train schedule during the August board meeting. If approved, changes to the A-train schedule would be made in late September.
Below are the key service modifications that will be made on Aug. 24. DCTA riders should keep these changes in mind to plan their essential travel in advance:
Lewisville Connect Bus
Lewisville Connect Route 21 and Route 22 schedules will be updated to pre-COVID service levels with a 30-minute headway during peak hours, 60-minute headway during off-peak hours and better A-train connectivity at the Hebron and Old Town stations.
Denton Connect Bus
Denton Connect Routes 4 and 7 schedules will be updated to pre-COVID-19 service levels with a 30-minute headway during peak hours and 60-minute headway during off-peak hours. The schedules for Routes 3 and 6 were updated to enhance on-time performance. The schedules for Routes 1 and 2 will remain the same as they are currently. Routes 5 and 8 will no longer operate.
University of North Texas Campus Shuttles
All UNT Campus Shuttle schedules will be updated for the Fall 2020 semester. Key modifications include:
- Two new express routes will be added: one that will operate from Lot 20 to Victory Hall, and another that will operate from Lot 20 to the Union.
- An extra vehicle will be added to the Discovery Park route during mid-day peak service.
- The North Texan route will no longer provide service to The Retreat.
Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) Evening On-Demand Zone
DCTA has made its evening on-demand service from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) permanent. This service operates Monday through Friday from 6:20 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. and will be provided from the DDTC to existing stops along Denton Connect Routes 1, 2, 3 and 6. The pickup location for this service is at the DDTC, and riders may be dropped off at any of the stops along these routes.
Monsignor King (MK101) Shuttle
DCTA’s MK101 Shuttle, which provides service from Monsignor King Outreach Center (MKOC) to Our Daily Bread (ODB) in Denton, will be back in operation. The service will run Monday through Wednesday starting at 8:30 a.m. Riders can temporarily use this service free of charge. DCTA will alert riders in advance of any future fare or schedule changes for this shuttle service.
As a reminder, the DDTC is closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. DCTA's Customer Service Team is available by phone to assist passengers with questions at 940-243-0077. Tickets can be purchased online at RideDCTA.net, ticket vending machines and the GoPass mobile app.
DCTA is taking the necessary precautions to make sure agency vehicles are safe and clean for passengers so that when they are ready, they can ride safely, it stated in a release. To learn more about DCTA’s August 2020 service changes, visit RideDCTA.net.
