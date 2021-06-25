The legendary Chuck Norris will appear at the Dallas Comic Show Saturday Special on Saturday inside Music City Mall Lewisville’s Grand Stage.
The appearance is part of a ticketed event with ticket details at dallascomicshow.com. Norris will be signing autographs to paid customers inside the Comic Show beginning around 1 p.m. for about two hours.
Full details about the “Walker Texas Ranger” star’s appearance are available at dallascomicshow.com.
The Dallas Comic Show is kicking off inside Music City Mall and is open to adults and kids accompanied by an adult.
Music City Mall Lewisville is located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville.
