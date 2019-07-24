President Donald Trump’s recent legal standoff may be affecting the census in more ways than he originally thought. In recent weeks, the president’s administration attempted to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census. After the Supreme Court shot down this bid, it was thought the constitutionally sanctioned event would go on as usual. Lewisville is experiencing quite the opposite.
The concern over the Trump administration’s political attempts to manipulate the census have now caused a severe lack of volunteers to help execute the process of counting every person in the country, according to officials involved in the process. Originally, if the citizenship question had been added, it was thought that the census would lead to an undercount of immigrants. Now, officials believe there could be an undercount of all the population due to the lack of staff.
“The one thing that keeps me up at night is the one thing I have less control over, and that’s our ability to recruit and hire,” Albert Fontenot, the Census Bureau’s head of the 2020 census, said.
One of the ways the census is recruiting new people is through flyers that have been frequently seen throughout the city. Lewisville, along with other cities in the Denton county area, have been a target of new hires because of the demographics of the town, according to the bureau’s website.
Also according to the Census Bureau, not all the positions will be strictly volunteer roles. There are paid positions available to Lewisville residents and those around the Metroplex. Applications are online, and potential candidates must fill out a form to be considered for the job. According to Fontenot, the agency still needs to hire a half a million workers before the work of the census officially kicks off in January of 2020.
The job will include checking up on living people who are given a census form to fill out. These door-to-door check-ins help ensure more people understand the form and encourage people to complete it. This year, even with the legal woes that were avoided, that will most likely still be critical according to Fontenot.
The Census Bureau is offering $18 an hour for Lewisville residents who apply for a job. The work will last for a couple of months, but it is flexible around other full-time positions. The flyer, which many Lewisville residents have already received, highlights the opportunity for extra money on top of a salary job. This comes at a time when the Congressional Accountability Office said there was a “smaller than expected applicant pool, declined offers and turnover” since Trump’s maneuvering.
As of right now, the bureau has only received 90,000 applicants nation-wide. With only five months left, the flyers around Lewisville may be more prevalent in the coming days.
