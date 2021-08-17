Lewisville City Council on Monday set the stage for a Nov. 15 annexation of the Castle Hills community.
The council approved three agreements that are related to annexation. The first was an agreement with the Castle Hills Master Association that will transfer ownership and maintenance of Castle Hills parks and open spaces to the City upon annexation.
The other two agreements are with Bright Realty, the developer behind the Castle Hills project, related among other things to development of Crown Center, a new mixed-use project at the split of SH 121 Tollway and SH 121 Business, and The Realm, a mixed-use project on the south side of SH 121 Tollway west of Josey Lane.
The Realm features an upscale blend of multi-family, office, and retail uses with more under construction or in design. It serves as the public face of the Castle Hills community with enhanced architectural designs and interactive outdoor features including fountains and walking paths.
Crown Center will include multi-family residential, office, retail, entertainment, and hotel uses on 135 acres. It is the final phase of the Castle Hills development and is described as a key Identity Focal Point in the Lewisville 2025 vision plan update that was adopted in April.
Castle Hills is a 2,900-acre master-planned community created by the Bright family and located within Lewisville’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. The agreement signed in 1996 by Lewisville and the Bright family declared the mutual goal of eventual annexation into the city.
Castle Hills is managed by the Denton County Fresh Water Supply District 1-A and is further divided into seven districts that each have an elected board of directors to set policies and approve budgets and tax rates.
The next step to setting a Nov. 15 annexation date will be amending the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) that guides the relationship between Lewisville and Castle Hills. All eight Castle Hills districts have to approve the proposed Strategic Partnership Agreement amendment for annexation to take place on Nov. 15.
The elected boards of directors for three of the eight Castle Hills districts already have approved the SPA amendment with the Nov. 15 annexation date. The other five boards are meeting this week to vote on the same amendment. Once all eight boards have approved the amendment with the Nov. 15 date, Lewisville City Council will schedule two public hearings followed by a council vote on the measure.
Castle Hills districts 1B, 1D, and 1F approved the amendment in July, with the 1D board making its approval contingent on the dedication of the Castle Hills parks and open space to the city, which is accomplished through the agreement with the Castle Hills Master Association. Five other boards – 1-A, 1-C, 1-E, 1-G, and 1-H – tabled a vote on the proposed amendment in July while negotiations continued related to management of Castle Hills parks.
Each of the eight boards held public hearings in May and June to receive comments on the proposed amendment, but all eight tabled a June vote on the amendment while negotiations continued related to parks ownership and management.
