The city of Lewisville is now accepting student-designed entries in the 2020 ColorPalooza logo contest.
This competition is open to any Lewisville and Castle Hills residents currently in grades 9-12 at any state-certified public or private school, or any student attending a Lewisville public or private school in grades 9-12. Home-schooled students living in Lewisville or Castle Hills are eligible to participate if they meet the grade-level requirements.
The deadline to submit entries is Jan. 3, at 5 p.m. They can be dropped off or mailed to: Denise Helbing, Arts Center Manager, MCL Grand, 100 N. Charles Street, Lewisville, Texas, 75057.
All entries must be original artwork and must include the festival name “ColorPalooza” in the design. All entries must include a full-color option (maximum of five colors plus white, or six colors including white), and a single-color option of the same design. Entries should consider multiple orientation options (vertical/portrait, horizontal/landscape, and square).
All entries must be submitted electronically in PDF (.pdf), JPEG (.jpg), TIFF (.tif), Encapsulated Post Scripts (.eps), or Abode illustrator (.ai) format. All entries must be no smaller than 1200 x 1200 pixels, no larger than 2400 x 2400 pixels, and must have a minimum resolution of 300 dpi or be in a vector file.
Once the contest closes, event staff will select a judging panel of at least three people, including current design or marketing professionals. The winning design will become the official logo for ColorPalooza 2020 and will be used in all promotional items and merchandise.
A public announcement of the winning logo will be made by Jan. 31. The winner will receive a one-time $1,000 college scholarship, administered through the Greater Lewisville Arts Alliance.
ColorPalooza 2020: A Celebration of Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 18 in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St.
This free, family-friendly event features a wide variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel.” Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a kind masterpieces, learn to better care for the earth, and learn how to make their homes more environmentally friendly.
For complete rules and requirements, please visit the “ColorPalooza Logo Contest” page at lewisvillecolorpalooza.com, or call Arts Center Manager Denise Helbing at 972-219-8478 or email her at dhelbing@cityoflewisville.com.
