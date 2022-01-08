Lewisville is offering commissions to artists who can create a photography-based public art piece representing the community of Lewisville and the diversity of its population.
The working title for the project is “We Are Lewisville” The winning work will be displayed on portable panels which will then displayed on a rotating basis in various indoor locations throughout the city as public art. Winners will receive $8,000 for their work. The debut exhibition of the project and panels will be at the Lewisville Grand Theater Art Gallery from Sept. 23 - Oct. 22. The contest is open to regional North Texas artists. Participants can sign up either on their own or as a group under a single application. Application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30. Applications can be found on the city website.
Arts Center Manager Denise Helbing will also accept materials from participants.
This contest is part of the Lewisville 2025 comprehensive plan aimed to highlight the community’s diversity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.