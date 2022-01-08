Lewisville

The public art gallery operated by the Visual Arts League allows local artists to showcase their work.

 Brian Maschino

Lewisville is offering commissions to artists who can create a photography-based public art piece representing the community of Lewisville and the diversity of its population.

The working title for the project is “We Are Lewisville” The winning work will be displayed on portable panels which will then displayed on a rotating basis in various indoor locations throughout the city as public art. Winners will receive $8,000 for their work. The debut exhibition of the project and panels will be at the Lewisville Grand Theater Art Gallery from Sept. 23 - Oct. 22. The contest is open to regional North Texas artists. Participants can sign up either on their own or as a group under a single application. Application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30. Applications can be found on the city website.

Arts Center Manager Denise Helbing will also accept materials from participants.

This contest is part of the Lewisville 2025 comprehensive plan aimed to highlight the community’s diversity.

