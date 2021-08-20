Jin Ah Kwon who is a concert pianist who lives in Lewisville. She is an adjunct professor of music at Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus, the music director for Milall Orchestra and has a doctoral in music of art in piano performance from the University of North Texas. She recently completed her first album titled “Music by Chapin and Liszt.” Below she talks about her passion for music and her musical accomplishments.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
I born and grew up in South Korea. After graduating from high school, I had the wonderful fortune of being admitted to Seoul National University (SNU) supported by generous scholarships. SNU is the top university in Korea, and I studied there through both my bachelor’s and my master’s degrees. I met Professor Gustavo Romero who is a fascinating pianist and professor at North Texas University in South Korea during having a master class. He recruited me and asked to work on DMA degree with him, and I accepted it.
How old were you when you first became interested in the piano?
When I was 4, I surprised my mom by being able to intuitively sing music after listening to its melody. As a result, she took me to my cousin who majored in music, and I learned very basic things including how to read music, and music theory.
What draws you to the instrument?
When I was young, I was so shy, and I couldn’t even speak how I feel. The piano was only one medium to express my feeling and it was a way to let my imagination run wild. After working as a concert pianist after graduating the school, the piano is a medium to share my thought and knowledge.
Tell us about “Music by Chapin and Liszt.”
After winning the Chopin International Competition, the Texas Chopin Society supported me for many concerts and this CD album. I started recording in July 2019 and it finally was released on online and offline platform this spring. It took almost two years.
Chopin has been my muse when I began to learn music. I loved his music, but as I got to know the other composers’ songs, I gradually forgot his music. His music just remained one of my répertoire pieces. However, when I was preparing for the Chopin International Competition, I remembered my first love. Liszt’s music is my last love. His music is rather simple, but beautiful and colorful. It gave me a lot of joy when I made many of his most difficult techniques mine.
What are some of the highlights of the album?
It consists of the pieces that people enjoy the most, including Chopin's Waltz and Liszt's longest and most technically demanding piano sonata.
Of your many awards, which one means the most to you?
I could say that is the 27th Chopin international Piano Competition in Corpus Christi. The Chopin Society of Texas devotedly supported me. I won a cash prize of $1,000 and a lot of concert opportunities in that competition and an opportunity to release a solo album sponsored by the Texas Chopin Society. Whenever I have a concert, the organization covers all expenses including accommodation, piano tuning, hall rentals, and cost for my performance. I was selected the one of artists in 2020-2021 concert series to have solo recitals twice even during this pandemic season.
What performances have really stood out to you?
My first professional performance was with the Tambov Symphonic Orchestra in Russia when while studying in undergraduate school (Seoul National University). I was invited as a soloist to perform Grieg piano concerto with other renowned musicians. After that, I received many concert invitations in South Korea as a promising concert pianist.
While studying at University of North Texas (DMA), I performed with UNT Concerto Orchestra as a winner of the annual concerto competition. This performance made many professors and students think of me as a fascinating concert pianist.
My favorite place so far was playing at Carnegie Hall. I was invited as a competition winner and participated their winner’s concert in 2017.
What teaching technique do you have that really resonates with your students?
When I learned music from Professor Kwi-Hyun Kim, a student of György Sándor
during my bachelor’s and master's studying, she taught me music itself and how to interpret music as a performer and an educator. I think students learn how to think and understand music on their own not just following the instructions given by the instructor. Therefore, it is important to ask and discuss with students first, including how they think about their performance and how they can improve.
Do you play any other instruments?
I learned the violin at the age of 7 and played it many times in my teens. I also knew how to play the drums and played with church bands when a drummer was needed.
When you’re not playing the piano, what do you do in your free time?
During this pandemic, many classes turned into online classes, and I had more time to being with my 1-year-old baby. We play the piano together and listen to her favorite music. I think I am going to miss this time even though we a had hard time and still have a hard time.
Who is your favorite composer?
My favorite composers are Chopin and Liszt. That's why I chose these two composers for my first solo album. And I want to dig into the rare edition by F.Liszt and work on my second solo album.
Who is your favorite non-classical, modern musician?
I am also a church musician. I especially like the arrangers Mark Hayes and Joel Raney. Also, I like to arrange hymns or any song in my own style, and I have been greatly influenced by two arrangers.
