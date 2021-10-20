TRonn Hicks is a former pro-wrestler, coach, mentor and author. Before retiring from wrestling, he started an outreach program called Believers Anointed for a Divine Destiny (BADD) to mentor young men and women from single-parent homes, at-risk youth, and victims of bullying. Being a victim of bullying, he speaks on this subject matter to empower others through sharing he has taken to overcome his own bullying situation. These same steps helped him become a successful pro-wrestler, and they continue to help others to overcome bullying as he did. Hicks provides a safe and positive haven for victims of bullying and brings awareness to the effects bullying can have on youth. His passion to stop bullying has positioned on stages at local schools, churches, and community centers in which he provides a presentation to the youth. The presentation includes steps for bully prevention and confidence builders to redirect and reinforce the esteem of bullying victims. Hicks has spoken to over 2.5 million people about bullying and ways to help others and this number continues to grow daily. Hicks is a nationally certified life coach training from the NSA which helps him counsel young people on problem solving, achieving their goals and discover their inner champion. The urgency of the moment reminds us how much our young students need trained professionals like TRonn Hicks to address issues they face in the schools on a daily basis.
What is your line of work?
A Life Coach/ Mentor for our awesome students in LISD
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Too many to name, here’s a few pro wrestling halls of fame 5X, author 3 books, father and husband, yet a truly incredible moment is watching students you’ve poured into walk across the high school graduation is truly up there.
What city are you from?
Louisville Ky, I often get asked why I moved here ( things are Bigger In Texas Lol).
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Meeting “ Rocky” Soulman Johnson, his words of encouragement for changed my life.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
“Sullivan BBQ” man everything is good in this place.
What's your favorite movie?
Sorry, I have 3 Grease, Roadhouse and Smokey and the Bandit.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have an incredible family that I am so blessed to have: an incredible, beautiful wife for 27 years Marian, my princess Lexi LHS graduate who a freshman at LSU, then my incredible son Zayy who’s a sophomore at LHS Killough.
What are your hobbies?
Resting, Writing Books, Loving Today’s Youth and Thoroughbred horse racing.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Pecan Pie.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I’m a very picky eater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.