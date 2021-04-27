A second victim has died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Corinth that police believe was caused by an intoxicated driver.

Gary Bennett, 29, of Virginia, died Tuesday morning at a local hospital, where he was taken after the crash that occurred in the 6600 block of Interstate 35E.

According to police Bennett and 22-year-old Gary Clark of Corinth were changing a tire when a black Ford hatchback traveling north on the highway struck the two men. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford hatchback, identified as William Robert Blair of Denton, was initially arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Following Bennett’s death Corinth police announced the intoxication assault charge had been upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments