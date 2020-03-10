Health officials across North Texas are monitoring residents for COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, as news of more cases broke Tuesday.
Collin County Health Care Services said three Frisco residents – a father, his wife and one of their four children – had confirmed cases of the disease.
The father, in his 30s, was believed to have been exposed to the virus during a business trip to California in late February, did not show any symptoms while flying home, and officials said he did not pose a risk to others who were on the same plane. Health officials confirmed that both of the family’s school-age children did not have symptoms and were not contagious at any time while they attended school.
Late Tuesday, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, a 77-year-old man. DCHHS stated the man is an out-of-state traveler with extensive travel history and is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital.
Denton County Public Health is monitoring 26 individuals for the coronavirus, according to health officials.
Jennifer Rainey, public information officer for the health department, said these 26 residents have met the guidance for active monitoring based on their recent travels or their known exposure to someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Rainey said there have not been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Denton County.
Rainey said there is a distinction between active monitoring and self-monitoring. Active monitoring includes symptom screening and regular communication with DCPH.
Rainey said the department does not have a breakdown of what cities the active-monitored individuals live in.
In addition, Rainey said, there are likely others in the county who voluntarily decided to self-monitor or self-quarantine either because they traveled to a region with a known coronavirus outbreak or have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case.
“Self-monitoring allows for you to readily identify symptoms and self-isolate if symptoms develop,” Rainey said. “Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Should you develop symptoms and be concerned regarding exposure to COVID-19, DCPH encourages you to call your doctor before presenting to the office for testing, as this will allow the facility to prepare to minimize exposures.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services provides the following tips to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask:
- The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
For more information about the coronavirus go to dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
