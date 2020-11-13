Lewisville ISD announced Friday the appointment of Linda Cragin as the new principal of Hedrick Middle School.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as the next leader of Hedrick Middle School,” Cragin said. “The best interests of students are always at the heart of my decisions, and I look forward to developing strong relationships with all the families we serve.”
Cragin currently serves as an assistant principal at Hebron High School. She succeeds longtime Hedrick principal Barbara Hamric, who retired in October.
Cragin has been a part of the LISD family for more than 10 years and is no stranger to Farmer Pride. She joined the district as the Director of Dance for Lewisville High School, also serving as the P.E. department chair, assisting with student council and completing a rigorous assistant principal internship during her time at LHS. Cragin then transitioned into administration, spending eight years as an assistant principal at Griffin Middle School before joining Hebron’s administrative team in 2020.
“As a lifelong educator, Ms. Cragin has a true passion for serving others,” LISD Superintendent of Schools Kevin Rogers said. “She strives to empower students and staff to be their best, and is committed to developing and maintaining a supportive learning environment. I am confident Hedrick students and staff will continue to thrive under her leadership.”
Cragin began her career in Conroe, Texas as an English/Language Arts teacher. She then relocated to the Dallas area, and coached dance and cheer at Plano East Senior High School.
Career highlights for Cragin include creating a campus-wide tutoring system at Griffin, which helped students receive assistance in deficit areas and encouraged students to turn in work on time. Additionally, Cragin has served on numerous district committees such as the Back-to-School Fair, Legislative Advocacy, Policy Review and Future Pathways committees. Cragin has also been twice named a finalist for the LISD Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year honor.
A graduate of TCU, Cragin received her bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned her Master of Education in Educational Administration from Concordia University. Cragin holds her principal certificate (EC-12) as well as certifications in English (6-12), Physical Education (6-12), Social Studies Composite (6-12) and Dance (6-12).
Cragin is the proud mother of two children. Her son, Jake, is an educator and coach. Her daughter, Maddie, is a Lewisville High School graduate and also teaches in LISD.
