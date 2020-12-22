An 18-year-old was killed and his brother was seriously injured last week following a vehicle crash in Lewisville.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 400 block of Highland Drive. Police say it began when a vehicle traveling east on Highland veered off into the westbound lane and struck an oncoming car. The eastbound vehicle ricocheted off the second vehicle and struck the two pedestrians. The 18-year-old, identified as Hayden Lee Hooper, was taken to Medical City Lewisville where he was pronounced dead.
The 12 year-old was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas to be treated for a skull fracture, a brain bleed, a concussion, and a laceration to his forehead.
The driver of the first vehicle, 31-year-old Erin Sims of Lewisville, was taken to Baylor Grapevine and treated for a head laceration, police said. After she was released from the hospital policed arrested her and charged her with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.
She was later transferred to Denton County Jail, where she was released on a $50,000 bond.
The driver of the second vehicle (the westbound driver) suffered minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.