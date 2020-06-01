A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Lewisville, and a suspect is in jail after what police are calling a drug deal dispute.
According to the Lewisville Police Department, Lewisville resident Shakur Roje Carter, 21, was shot around 11:40 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Vista Ridge Mall Drive. Carter was transported to a local hospital where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police arrested Dallas resident Sedtron Alizay Reedy, 18, and charged him with capital murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is in Denton County Jail on $1,015,000 bond.
“Detectives do believe this is the only suspect, but they are still investigating and doing their due diligence to confirm whether he acted alone,” said Lynn O’Donnell, public information coordinator for the Lewisville Police Department.
