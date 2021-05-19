The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) will offer free rides on Friday to passengers who bring their bike onboard select agency vehicles.
“At DCTA, we are joining many across the U.S. to celebrate Bike to Work Day, an annual, nationwide event that encourages people to try biking as a part of their commute during National Bike Month,” DCTA stated in a release.
Passengers who bring their bikes onboard can ride the following DCTA services for free:
- A-train Commuter Rail
- Connect Bus (Denton and Lewisville)
- DDTC Evening & Lewisville Lakeway On-Demand
- University of North Texas (UNT) Campus Shuttles
DCTA services not listed above do not qualify for the free ride promotion. Most of our buses are equipped with a bike rack located on the exterior front of the bus. Passengers need to make sure the vehicle can safely accommodate a bicycle, then they will be allowed to ride DCTA free. Those who plan to transfer to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will need to have valid fare for that portion of their trip.
Last year for National Bike Month, DCTA revamped its bike webpage. The new page includes bike safety tips, how to #BikeDCTA with ease, local organizations and resources and more. Watch the video to learn more about what the webpage has to offer.
It’s important every cyclist ensures they’re following safe cycling practices. Below are a few key tips to keep in mind:
- Look both ways before you cross
- Stop for flashing red lights
- Always wear a helmet
- Utilize official hand signs during your ride
- Make sure bags and other items are securely fixed to you or your bike
