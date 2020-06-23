DCTA
Courtesy of Clay Hayner Photography

DCTA is hosting an online public meeting, and it is the last week to submit feedback.

Passengers can visit RideDCTA.net until Friday to learn more information on the proposed service changes and projects usually presented during an in-person public meeting.

 The online video presentation includes information on the following:

  • Permanent Suspension of Denton Connect Routes 5 and 8
  • Permanent Frequency Reduction to Denton and Lewisville Connect Bus System
  • Permanent Modified A-train Weekday Service 
  • Permanent Microtransit On-Demand Service at the Downtown Denton Transit Center
  • University of North Texas (UNT) Service Updates
  • Title VI Analysis

You can learn more about the proposed changes at dcta.net/about-dcta/public-engagement/upcoming-meetings.

