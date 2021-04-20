The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is requesting public feedback on the agency’s proposed GoZone on-demand rideshare service that will replace most of the agency’s fixed-route service. Earlier this month, DCTA’s Board of Directors approved the proposed service plan from River North Via, an on-demand service provider, and is now requesting input from the public.
After extensive research on options for enhanced service delivery, DCTA and its board of directors, concluded that an on-demand service model would be the most advantageous service for both DCTA passengers and the agency overall.
In January 2021, DCTA’s Board of Directors awarded an on-demand service delivery contract to Via which allowed the agency to work with Via to develop a proposed service plan to take to the public for review and input. On April 7, DCTA’s Board of Directors approved the proposed GoZone service plan that DCTA is sharing today.
The proposed GoZone on-demand rideshare service will cover areas currently served by fixed route and on-demand zones. In some cases, the proposed service will extend beyond the agency’s current service structure.
“We are looking forward to the enhanced quality of service, increased service area and extended hours of service that have been proposed for GoZone service,” DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said. “The proposed GoZone on-demand rideshare service will improve the rider experience, enhance service delivery and build our efficiency as a mobility provider.”
GoZone will operate similarly to DCTA’s current on-demand zones. Passengers will be asked to create an account on a new app where they’ll be able to purchase tickets for many of DCTA’s services, including GoZone.
Passengers who don’t have access to a smartphone can call the agency’s customer service team to book trips over the phone or visit the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to purchase trips in person.
For the first six months of GoZone service, DCTA’s fare structure will be slightly modified to accommodate the removal of Connect Bus fixed route service and existing on-demand zones, and the addition of GoZone one-ride credits (based on the purchased ticket type). After six months, the DCTA staff and board of directors will reevaluate the fare system and make changes if needed.
DCTA will carefully review all public feedback after the public engagement process ends on June 25 and work through considerations and implications to ensure all information is presented to the agency’s board of directors in July 2021. DCTA’s Board of Directors will review all public feedback and the Title VI analysis in conjunction with the final service plan to make their final decision.
Once the board formally adopts the proposed GoZone on-demand rideshare service plan, DCTA will launch GoZone in a phased approach as outlined below:
From April 19 through June 25, individuals can provide feedback on DCTA’s proposed GoZone service plan and fare promotion at DCTAfeedback.net and at in-person events. On the GoZone microsite, individuals can view the full proposed GoZone service plan and fare promotion, participate in online forums, learn how the service works, provide feedback, receive input from DCTA staff and more.
If your organization would like a presentation during the public involvement process, please contact Mary Worthington at mworthington@dcta.net or 972-316-6121.
For more information visit DCTAfeedback.net.
