Denton County Transportation Authority wants to give passengers, stakeholders and community members the opportunity to provide feedback on the agency’s COVID-19 response.
Through Oct. 25, passengers can take the short online survey, which will help the agency continue to keep its passengers and employees safe. The survey takes less than 5 minutes to complete.
DCTA’s goal is to receive a minimum of 417 survey responses, which represents 50 percent of the agency’s daily July 2020 passenger ridership. The agency’s COVID-19 online survey is available at DCTASurvey.net and is available in English, Spanish and the Hakha Dialect of Chin.
“The survey results will provide us at DCTA with insight on riders’ view of public transportation during COVID-19 and will help us make the best decisions to continue to keep our system, vehicles and facilities safe for passengers and employees,” DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said. “We welcome everyone to share their input which will enable us to determine future mobility options to meet the ever-changing needs of our communities.”
All respondents who fully complete the online survey will be entered in a random drawing to win one of three $100 Amazon gift cards. All completed surveys must be received no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 25, to be entered in DCTA’s prize drawing.
Learn more about what DCTA is doing to keep our communities safe and moving forward at RideDCTA.net.
Trail counters installed
Knowing how many people use the DCTA 19-mile A-train Rail Trail is now possible with the installation of four new automated pedestrian and bicycle counters.
The agency’s rail trail counters are a part of the same system that is used by many government and transportation agencies in North Texas.
With the addition of these new counters, DCTA has six total counters to track its rail trail usage.
How the counters work
The Eco-Counter Urban MULTI counts pedestrians and cyclists separately with a single counter. The water-proof counters use ZELT inductive loop and passive pyroelectric technology to make the distinction between the two user types.
Urban MULTI counters are optimized to count large groups of pedestrians and cyclists with high accuracy, making it ideal for high-volume multi-use paths. They are permanently installed inside a discreet metal bollard housed that blends into the surrounding natural environment. In addition, the counters can also detect direction of travel.
Rail trail data captured and next steps
Overall, the automated counters will capture the amount of traffic and usage in certain areas of DCTA’s rail trail. This is especially helpful during this time as trail usage across the country has surged during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Below are key monthly tracking data metrics DCTA will analyze utilizing the counters:
- Number of people using the rail trail (cyclists and pedestrians)
- Areas of high traffic along the rail trail
- Where people are accessing the rail trail
“The installation of these automated rail trail counters will allow us at DCTA to better understand bicycle and pedestrian transportation trends in Denton County and surrounding areas,” Ann Boulden, DCTA director of capital development said. “Capturing this rail trail data is essential to help with our goals of improving air quality and providing mobility alternatives for the many communities we serve.”
DCTA will use the data received to provide better reporting of rail trail utilization to its board of directors. In addition, the data will help the agency best determine future rail trail amenities and safety enhancements such as signage, mile markers, lighting and benches.
For more information about DCTA’s A-train Rail Trail, visit RideDCTA.net.
