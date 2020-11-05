To thank veterans and military personnel for their service to our country, the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is providing them with free rides this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
To receive free rides all day, veterans and active military personnel must show their military ID, state-issued ID with veteran/military designation or discharge papers to DCTA bus and rail operators.
The promotion will be valid on the following DCTA services only:
A-train Commuter Rail; Connect Bus (Denton and Lewisville); The Lewisville Lakeway and Downtown Denton Transit Center Evening On-Demand Zones; and University of North Texas (UNT) Campus Shuttles.
Other DCTA services not listed are not included in the agency’s Veterans Day free ride promotion. In addition, DCTA’s promotion is not valid on Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Trinity Metro and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) services. Riders will need to purchase appropriate fare if they plan to transfer for that portion of their trip.
