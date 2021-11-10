Denton County commissioners approved new district lines on Tuesday.
Two maps approved by the court outline new Commissioner precincts as well as Justice of the Peace and Constable precincts.
“I would just like to truly on behalf of the Denton County Commissioners Court thank everyone for their involvement, their civic involvement in this process,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We appreciate you taking time and energy to email us, to come speak with us, to call us. Those maps did change over time, and I think that’s..it is good to hear public involvement, and we appreciate that.”
Initial redistricting proposals had come before county commissioners in late October. At the time, County Elections Administrator Frank Philips said the redistricting process for the year had come as a “totally different type of time crunch” due to delayed census numbers.
Residents had the chance to submit feedback during the two most recent Commissioners Court meetings as well as online.
The Commissioner Precinct map approved Tuesday spelled change for Commissioner Precinct 2, which now includes Shady Shores and parts of Corinth and Frisco, areas that used to be in the county’s Commissioner Precinct 1.
Commissioner Precinct 3 now includes a sizable portion of Flower Mound that used to belong to Precinct 4. A portion of Carrollton also moved to Precinct 3 from Precinct 2.
According to county documents, the target population for each commissioner precinct was just over 226,000. Precinct 1’s population now lands at 226,928, Precinct 2 lands at 238,198, Precinct 3 lands at 223,614 and Precinct 4 is at 217,682.
Redistricting guidelines previously adopted by the Commissioners Court included that plans should make sure redistricting should limit disruption to communities and the county’s ability to facilitate government functions to the extent possible. The guidelines also said commissioner precincts should incorporate projected growth patterns.
Now that maps have been approved, candidates will be able to start filing for a place on the general primary election ballot on Saturday, according to the county website. Eads said the county will be looking at new voter precinct lines on Nov. 30.
