burn ban

As of Oct. 25, the Denton County Burn Ban has been lifted. Keep apprised of the county's outdoor burning status by checking the Denton County Burn Control website, https://apps.dentoncounty.gov/BurnControl/, updated daily.

But remember, open burning is prohibited within city limits year-round. Fire pits, however, are allowed but shall not be installed within 10 feet of an adjoining property line, 15 feet from a residence and 10 feet from any other combustible materials, per city ordinance. The maximum diameter of a fire pit is 3 feet.

For more information, contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 972-625-3944.

Denton County Outdoor Burning Regulations

