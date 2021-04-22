Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) COVID-19 vaccine clinic originally scheduled for Friday is cancelled due to the threat of severe weather, including lightning and increased threat of hail.
National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth forecasters advised models show increasing storm activity throughout the metroplex during Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) clinic operation hours.
“Our National Weather Service colleagues have been a critical planning partner for our clinic operations,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “After several meetings this week, tomorrow’s forecast represents increasing risk at the TMS site. In outdoor operations, lightning and hail are particularly dangerous and have forced us to reschedule.”
Once additional first dose clinic details have been confirmed, DCPH will send rescheduled appointment details, with emphasis on safety as spring weather is impacting North Texas.
“While we strive to provide the most efficient clinics and vaccinate as many individuals as possible, we must also balance the safety of our staff and volunteers at our outdoor clinic,” stated DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson. “We will send new appointments out to those cancelled as soon as we’ve confirmed the dates and times.”
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.