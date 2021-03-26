Now that the state of Texas has announced all adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Denton County is preparing to handle the increase in demand.
“In response to the state’s announcements, Denton County immediately opened its Vaccine Interest Portal so that all residents can begin signing up,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We welcome this news so we continue to get shots into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Jennifer Rainey, public information officer for Denton County Public Health, said approximately 697,000 residents in Denton County fall into the 16-and-older age group. Rainey said as of Thursday more than 444,000 residents have signed up on the portal.
Rainey said per the Department of State Health Services’ updates those ages 80 and older will be prioritized.
She said with the county’s mass drive-through vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway working as well as it has, the county should be able to handle the increase in eligibility.
“With our current operations, we’re still able to vaccinate roughly 9,500-12,500 per day and feel confident continuing that will allow us to work through our waitlist expediently,” Rainey said.
As of Monday, Denton County has administered 122,493 first doses and 51,779 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rainey said Thursday this past week’s goal was to provide 40,000 vaccinations, which would have been the highest one-week total so far.
Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 years old and older; the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 and older, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
For any questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
