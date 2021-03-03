Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist is now updated to allow school and childcare personnel to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
This expanded eligibility mirrors the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ directive and Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS) newly expanded eligibility announced today.
Per DSHS, those who work in education, including teachers, staff, and bus drivers of the following are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination:
• Pre-primary education
• Primary education
• Secondary education
• Head Start and Early Head Start programs
• Licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers
“We are so excited to include school and childcare personnel on our waitlist for the vaccine,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We continue to work on vaccinating individuals on our waitlist as quickly as possible.”
School and Childcare personnel, as well as all other eligible phases, are encouraged to check with primary care providers and/or pharmacies as well, as vaccines are distributed to providers throughout the state.
All DCPH mass vaccination clinics are appointment only, and those without appointments will not be vaccinated. DCPH will continue to vaccinate individuals utilizing the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist in the order of sign up. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist.
For any questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940- 349-2585 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
