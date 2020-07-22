The Denton County Master Gardener Association announced that its 2020 Garden Tour has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
The 2020 tour had been scheduled for Oct. 10.
"We hope to see you live at next year’s garden tour in the spring of 2021," stated a release from the organization. "Please watch for news of our upcoming virtual Fall Garden Fest."
