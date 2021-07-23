The man who police say shot two men in Denton County in separate incidents eight years ago, killing one of them, was found not guilty on two charges by reason of insanity Monday.
Anthony Tricong Huynh, 49, will be institutionalized in a state mental hospital following the verdict by Judge Steve Burgess in the 158th Judicial District Court.
Huynh was charged with murder after police say he shot and killed Justin resident Lamont Darnell White, who was 55 at the time, Jan. 1, 2013 in a strip mall parking lot in the 500 block of Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound.
According to a warrant affidavit Huynh told detectives he observed White sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Target of FM 3040 in Lewisville, where White worked. Huynh said he believed White was casing the store or customers/employees and was acting suspiciously. Flower Mound police at the time said they didn’t believe White was involved in any criminal activity.
The affidavit states that as White left Target, Huynh followed him west on FM 3040 into Flower Mound. Huynh said he used his flashlight’s strobe feature, which police said may be the reason White pulled into the strip mall parking lot.
It states that Huynh pulled up next to White, and when White started to get out of his car, Huynh shot him because Huynh could not see his right hand. Huynh told police he shot him several times. White died the next morning.
Police discovered a shell casing in Huynh’s car after the White murder, the affidavit states.
Authorities believe this happened days before Huynh shot a Lewisville man, Andre Williams, who was 42 at the time, on Jan. 6, 2013 in a hotel parking lot in Lewisville. Huynh was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in that incident. The firearm possession charge was dropped as that carried a penalty of two years of confinement, which Huynh served.
According to the affidavit, Huynh was staying at the Suburban Extended Stay on Lakepoint Drive in Lewisville on Jan. 6. The affidavit states Huynh told officers he looked out his bedroom window at the hotel and saw Williams sitting in his car. Huynh then grabbed his flashlight and gun and went into the parking lot.
“The defendant reported that as the victim drove past the defendant, the defendant felt fear and fired shots at the vehicle,” the report states.
Huynh told police he then went back to his room to watch television.
Police searched Huynh’s room and found a gun and ammunition, the affidavit states.
Lewisville police were able to match Huynh’s vehicle at the hotel to the one used in the fatal shooting of White.
The affidavit states that White and Williams were Black, and Huynh is Asian. Huynh told police he has had more difficulty with Black people being confrontational with him and following him around.
Jamie Beck, assistant district attorney for Denton County, said both the prosecutor and the defense used expert witnesses to conduct a psychological evaluation of Huynh. Beck said both experts determined Huynh was insane at the time of the offense.
Sarah Roland, Huynh’s attorney, said Huynh’s mental health history was explored during the process.
“If it’s because of a mental disease or mental defect, which he has, then he didn’t know the conduct was wrong,” Roland said.
Beck said in determining Huynh’s mental state at the time of the shootings, mens rea, or the act of knowing right from wrong, is examined. She said there are four types of mens rea – intentional, knowledge, recklessness and negligence.
“If someone is insane, they don’t have any of those,” Beck said. “He may have committed the act, but he didn’t have mens rea.”
As to why it took eight years for Huynh’s fate to be determined, Beck said Huynh was initially found incompetent to stand trial in late 2013.
“We cannot do anything in court while that is the finding,” Beck said.
Beck said Huynh was sent to a state mental hospital where he remained until late 2019 when he was found to have regained competency. She said the insanity evaluations can’t be performed on an incompetent person.
Roland said Huynh will be in an in-patient state hospital. She said the code of criminal procedure allows the individual to remain there up to the length of time the criminal sentencing would be.
“That’s life, in theory,” Roland said.
