Each year, cities, volunteers and agencies in Denton County gather for one night to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in the area in order to provide as accurate a picture as possible of the state of homelessness, and therefore the need, in the area.
The data is provided at the state and federal levels and used to apply for funding that could help alleviate the need.
“This is kind of a once-a-year opportunity for people who don’t have that experience or don’t have that ability to think about homelessness every day, to come and meet folks who are experiencing homelessness and see the true need and be a part of a bigger change for our community,” said Elena Lusk, director of housing initiatives with United Way of Denton County.
After last year’s Point in Time count came with multiple contingencies and alterations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local agencies are hoping the 2022 iteration of the vital count will provide a more accurate picture of the state of homelessness.
Lusk said that last year, the Denton County iteration of the count included counting only sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness, not unsheltered people. The measure came in an effort to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
The 2021 count, which took place in January, recorded 176 sheltered people surveyed as experiencing homelessness, Lusk said. During that same time, the county’s own homelessness data tracker indicated there were 284 actively homeless households in January.
As of November, the county’s dashboard indicated 601 households were experiencing homelessness.
The 2021 count was not the first time the county saw a discrepancy between its own dashboard and the results of the Point in Time count. In January 2020, 258 people experiencing homelessness were surveyed while the county dashboard indicated 397 households were actively experiencing homelessness. However, the Point in Time count data is what usually goes to the state level when applying for grants, Lusk said.
“It quite honestly is a little frustrating when we had the PIT count numbers of just 176 people, because it looks like ‘Oh, we’ve dramatically reduced homelessness, we no longer have as much need, they don’t need as much funding,’ but really that’s not the honest truth.” Lusk said. “In reality, we need more funding than ever because we have more folks in our community or coming to our community who need assistance every day.”
The 2022 count is slated to look more like the count did in January of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic overturned the traditional way of gathering information. This year’s count is slated for Jan. 27 and will be an all-day event in Denton County, Lusk said. She said the ultimate goal is to get enough volunteers in order to send people throughout the county so that Point in Time count numbers and the county dashboard numbers are more in line with each other.
Lusk anticipates a need of at least 50 volunteers to conduct surveys for the count. Volunteers can sign up for shifts between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at unitedwaydenton.org/point-time-count.
Locals can also volunteer in an “at-home” capacity for the event by filling bags with items like lotion, toothpaste and a toothbrush, socks and snacks and dropping them off to 1314 Teasley Lane in Denton before Jan. 15.
